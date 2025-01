Mark Giaquinto battles Parkinson's disease by working out and keeping a positive attitude. KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn has the Sunday Spotlight.

KD Sunday Spotlight: Battling Parkinson's disease Mark Giaquinto battles Parkinson's disease by working out and keeping a positive attitude. KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn has the Sunday Spotlight.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On