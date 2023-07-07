Watch CBS News

KD Kids Club: Andrew and Bella

Bella Bischof is a 7th grader at Keystone Oaks Middle School and Andrew Hall is a 10th grader at Westinghouse Arts Academy. Both of them won this year's Young Playwrights contest, out of more than 200 teenagers.
