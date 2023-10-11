KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Oct. 10 KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On