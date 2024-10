Inglis and Sobieralski go for open South Hills state House seat In most state House and Senate districts in the Pittsburgh area, incumbents are running for reelection often without an opponent, but voters in the 38th District of Baldwin, Dravosburg, Glassport, West Mifflin and Whitehall are electing a brand new representative. The race is between two council members: Democrat John Inglis from West Mifflin and Republican Stone Sobieralski from Whitehall. KDKA-TV's Jon Delano reports.