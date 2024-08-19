Watch CBS News

How to do back-to-school manicures

Back-to-school manicures are the perfect way to spend some one-on-one time with your kids before their schedules get busier with classes and extracurriculars. Nail tech Brionna Moore and her daughter Lorren show us an easy look to try at home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.