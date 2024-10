How much snow will Pittsburgh see this year? Meteorologists break down the KDKA 2024-25 Winter Weath When it comes to snowy winters in Pittsburgh, everyone always thinks of the big three doozies of 1950, 1993 and 2010. It's been a while since we've had a real winter wallop. So are we due? The KDKA First Alert Weather Team has crunched the numbers and consulted the maps to produce their much-anticipated annual winter forecast.