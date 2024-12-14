Watch CBS News

Hey Ray: Surfing on Lake Erie

When you think of surfing, you undoubtedly think of sunshine, summer, and the ocean. However, this time of year, you can catch waves up north on Lake Erie! Ray and Elizabeth Petelin spoke to one man who grabs his board and hits the lake up north!
