Watch CBS News

Health Talk: Weight loss surgery

We learned more about bariatric surgery on the show today and that was the topic of today's health talk. Dr. Anita Courcoulas, the chief of minimally invasive bariatric and general surgery at UPMC, joined us to talk more about this.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.