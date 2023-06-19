Watch CBS News

Health Talk: Easing the discomfort of menopause

Women dealing with the symptoms of menopause often suffer in silence due to the stigma but there are some options to help ease discomfort. Host Mary Ours welcomes Dr. Kathrine Scruggs, of UPMC Magee-Womens Midlife Health Center, to discuss.
