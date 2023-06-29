KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Shapiro's office gave no explanation as to why they've pulled Dr. Debra Bogen's nomination.

Gov. Shapiro withdraws health secretary nomination Shapiro's office gave no explanation as to why they've pulled Dr. Debra Bogen's nomination.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On