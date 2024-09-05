Watch CBS News

Getting your furnace ready for colder weather

Temperatures are dropping and that means furnaces are booting up, but it's imperative to make sure they're safe. KDKA's John Shumway talked with some experts on how to make sure your home is warm and safe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.