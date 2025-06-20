Watch CBS News

Finding support in the face of memory loss

We spoke to Amy Kowinsky and Michelle Govan, who are with Dementia360, to talk about how it's helping a lot of people navigate their way through the twists and turns of memory loss. This segment was sponsored by Dementia360.
