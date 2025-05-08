Family of Holocaust liberator from Ellwood City keeps history alive, 80 years later Thursday marked 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe and the end of the Holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews. Shortly after the war started, one young man was just beginning his life in the small borough of Ellwood City, Lawrence County, when he was drafted. Eventually, he would liberate a concentration camp, and what he saw was unimaginable and would stay with him the rest of his life. KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder has more about his story.