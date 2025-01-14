Watch CBS News

Family expresses frustration over unplowed road

Theresa Allan's 85-year-old mother-in-law saw her street remain unplowed for a long time. The city said she lived in Baldwin. Baldwin said she lived in the city. KDKA's Meghan Schiller took action and helped them get their road cleared.
