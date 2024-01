Families get adaptive bikes and strollers thanks to Variety the Children’s Charity According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 42 million Americans have disabilities. So it’s difficult for them and their family to get around day to day. That’s why it’s a new year full of possibility for 25 children and their families. Each one now owns a new adaptive stroller or bike to help them with everything, day to day. KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn reports.