Doctor accused of trying to kill his wife during cliffside hike found guilty An anesthesiologist accused of trying to kill his wife during a cliffside hike last year in Hawaii was found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter based on extreme mental or emotional disturbance by a jury in Honolulu on Wednesday. Gerhardt Konig, 47, was convicted after a three-week trial in which both he and his wife testified. Konig sat down slowly and put a hand over his face after the verdict was read.