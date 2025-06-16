Watch CBS News

Distillery owner in battle over power brownouts

New transformers and a room filled with top-of-the-line electrical panels power the new South Hills location of a local distillery. But the owner tells KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller it's not entirely working.
