Watch CBS News

Daylight Saving Time and its health impacts

This Sunday we'll lose an hour of sleep and according to AHN Sleep Specialist Dr. Daniel Shade, that can have some big impacts on our health. John Shumway spoke with him on what we can do to avoid those issues.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.