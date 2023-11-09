Watch CBS News

Crazy for the 'Crazy For You' Musical

Stage 62 in Carnegie is bringing the Tony Award-winning musical, "Crazy For You" starting Thursday evening. Stars of the show, Chad Elder, Maggie Smith and the director, Art Deconcilis, came by to talk about the show.
