Watch CBS News

City leaders rally for changes to zoning code

In an effort to make housing more abundant and affordable in the city of Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey along with other city leaders, offered proposals for changes to the zoning code. KDKA's Chilekasi Adele has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.