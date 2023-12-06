Watch CBS News

Cirque du Soleil is hitting the ice

For the first time in nearly four decades, Cirque du Soleil is hitting the ice. Get ready for acrobatic feats and stunning skating, all in one show. Daisy Jade caught up with the artistic director before the show kicks off later in December.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.