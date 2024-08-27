Watch CBS News

Chatting about childhood aspirations

The kids are back in school. Did you ask them what they wanted to be when they grew up? Ray Petelin has been asking his daughter that question on the first day of school for the past 13 years and he produced a heartwarming video with her answers.
