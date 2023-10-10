Watch CBS News

Celebrating National Fossil Day at IUP

Keeping the STEAMfest theme going, PTL's Daisy Jade visits Indiana University of Pennsylvania where they have a fascinating program about the world of dinosaurs. We're talking about it just in time for National Fossil Day!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.