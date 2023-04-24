Watch CBS News

Books & Beyond: Night Walk to the Sea

Introducing this month's book pick from the Allegheny County Library Association, "Night Walk to the Sea: A Story about Rachel Carson, Earth's Protector." Plus, Carrie Lane joins us with some ways to help your kids love reading.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.