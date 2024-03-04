Watch CBS News

Body pulled from Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle

A body was found in the area of Ohiopyle State Park on Sunday. While officials aren't sure how the victim ended up in the water, those who know the river say this time of year is one of the most dangerous. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.