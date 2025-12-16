Bethel Park 2-year-old now cancer-free thanks to support from UPMC Children's Hospital The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures no child is denied medical care. And every year since 1954, KDKA-TV has helped raise money for the Free Care Fund with our annual holiday telethon. This week, as we get ready for our 72nd annual telethon, we want you to meet some of the children who are alive today thanks to the care they received at UPMC Children's. Among them is 2-year-old Maeve Krieger of Bethel Park.