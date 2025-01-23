Watch CBS News

Avoiding the potholes during the winter

We're deep into the time of year when potholes begin popping up everywhere and while you can't keep them from happening, you can protect your car from them. KDKA's Barry Pintar is here with the tips and tricks you need.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.