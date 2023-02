KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

A man continues to honor his late wife of 57 years with a heartwarming daily tradition. KDKA's John Shumway shares this story.

A 57-year love story A man continues to honor his late wife of 57 years with a heartwarming daily tradition. KDKA's John Shumway shares this story.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On