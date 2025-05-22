Watch CBS News

80 years after Holocaust, French survivor hopes we can learn from history

May is Jewish American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the history and contributions Jews have made to the United States. 2025 also marks 80 years since the end of the Holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews. According to the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, more than 350 survivors came to the region, with fewer than 20 still alive. With fewer opportunities to hear their stories, we want to share those that we can, including that of a survivor from France, hidden by a Catholic couple.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.