80 years after Holocaust, French survivor hopes we can learn from history May is Jewish American Heritage Month, a time to recognize the history and contributions Jews have made to the United States. 2025 also marks 80 years since the end of the Holocaust, which killed 6 million Jews. According to the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, more than 350 survivors came to the region, with fewer than 20 still alive. With fewer opportunities to hear their stories, we want to share those that we can, including that of a survivor from France, hidden by a Catholic couple.