Watch CBS News

32 cows on the loose in Fayette County

More than two dozen cows are on the loose in Fayette County. A farmer in Perryopolis says her cattle have been missing for four days after escaping through a fence that was left open. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.