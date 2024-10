3 O'Clock Drop: Is there a piece of advice from your parents you wish you listened to sooner? Parents just don't understand... or so we think. As we grow into adulthood, we start to realize that a lot of the things Mom and Dad said when we were children actually hold a lot of truth. In today's 3 O'Clock Drop, we talked about some of the advice we got when we were kids that we wished we listened to sooner.