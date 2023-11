103-year-old Pittsburgh native and World War II veteran shares his stories: "Don't forget it" Many who served in World War II are sadly no longer with us. But if you look hard enough for members of the greatest generation, you will still find them -- people like Herman Skerlong of Bethel Park, who at the ripe old age of 103, is still full of stories. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose shares what he has to say.