Sports PHOTOS: North Carolina hands Pitt its first loss of the season Add CBS News on Google

Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick looks on while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Kent steps over Ade Willie Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt tight end Carson Kent steps over North Carolina defensive back Ade Willie on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jaeden Moore strips Billy Edwards Jr. of the football Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive end Jaeden Moore strips the ball from North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Andrew Threatt fumble recovery Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina guard Andrew Threatt recovers a fumble while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Holden Geriner jogs off of the field Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner jogs off of the field after a touchdown against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Benjamin Hall running for yardage Mike Darnay / KDKA North Caroline running back Benjamin Hall runs for yardage against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Billy Edwards Jr. back to pass Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. drops back to pass against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Kanye Thompson getting fired up Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive back Kanye Thompson reacts after a special teams tackle against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a leaping catch while defended by North Carolina cornerback Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Trech Kekahuna tackled by Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr. Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina wide receiver Trech Kekahuna is tackled by Pitt defensive backs Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Malik Knight pulls in a pass Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt wide receiver Malik Knight pulls in a catch in front of North Carolina defensive back Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cruce Brookins ready for action Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Greg Smith pulls in an interception Mike Darnay / KDKA North Caroline defensive back Greg Smith pulls in an interception against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Carson Kent makes a move Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt tight end Carson Kent runs up the field while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Jelani Thurman runs up the field Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman runs up the field against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Holden Geriner takes a snap Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner takes a snap against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Billy Edwards Jr. struggling to hear the play call Mike Darnay / KDKA North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. struggles to hear his in-helmet audio while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Holden Geriner brought down by Donovan Hoilette Jr. Mike Darnay / KDKA Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner is tackled by North Carolina defensive end Donovan Hoilette Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.