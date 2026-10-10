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PHOTOS: North Carolina hands Pitt its first loss of the season

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers breaking news, sports, and crime, among other topics.
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Mike Darnay

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick looks on while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Carson Kent steps over Ade Willie

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt tight end Carson Kent steps over North Carolina defensive back Ade Willie on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Jaeden Moore strips Billy Edwards Jr. of the football

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive end Jaeden Moore strips the ball from North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Andrew Threatt fumble recovery

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina guard Andrew Threatt recovers a fumble while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Holden Geriner jogs off of the field

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner jogs off of the field after a touchdown against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Benjamin Hall running for yardage

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Caroline running back Benjamin Hall runs for yardage against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Billy Edwards Jr. back to pass

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. drops back to pass against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Kanye Thompson getting fired up

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive back Kanye Thompson reacts after a special teams tackle against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a pass

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a leaping catch while defended by North Carolina cornerback Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Trech Kekahuna tackled by Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr.

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina wide receiver Trech Kekahuna is tackled by Pitt defensive backs Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Malik Knight pulls in a pass

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt wide receiver Malik Knight pulls in a catch in front of North Carolina defensive back Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Cruce Brookins ready for action

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Greg Smith pulls in an interception

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Caroline defensive back Greg Smith pulls in an interception against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Carson Kent makes a move

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt tight end Carson Kent runs up the field while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Jelani Thurman runs up the field

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman runs up the field against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Holden Geriner takes a snap

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner takes a snap against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Billy Edwards Jr. struggling to hear the play call

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. struggles to hear his in-helmet audio while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Holden Geriner brought down by Donovan Hoilette Jr.

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner is tackled by North Carolina defensive end Donovan Hoilette Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Lavell Wright sheds a tackle

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Mike Darnay / KDKA

Pitt running back La'Vell Wright tries to shed a tackle from North Carolina defensive back Tre Miller on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

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