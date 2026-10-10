PHOTOS: North Carolina hands Pitt its first loss of the season
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick looks on while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Carson Kent steps over Ade Willie
Pitt tight end Carson Kent steps over North Carolina defensive back Ade Willie on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Jaeden Moore strips Billy Edwards Jr. of the football
Pitt defensive end Jaeden Moore strips the ball from North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Andrew Threatt fumble recovery
North Carolina guard Andrew Threatt recovers a fumble while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Holden Geriner jogs off of the field
Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner jogs off of the field after a touchdown against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Benjamin Hall running for yardage
North Caroline running back Benjamin Hall runs for yardage against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Billy Edwards Jr. back to pass
North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. drops back to pass against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Kanye Thompson getting fired up
Pitt defensive back Kanye Thompson reacts after a special teams tackle against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a pass
Pitt wide receiver Cataurus "Blue" Hicks pulls in a leaping catch while defended by North Carolina cornerback Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Trech Kekahuna tackled by Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr.
North Carolina wide receiver Trech Kekahuna is tackled by Pitt defensive backs Cole Woodson and Shawn Lee Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Malik Knight pulls in a pass
Pitt wide receiver Malik Knight pulls in a catch in front of North Carolina defensive back Kenton Dopson III on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Cruce Brookins ready for action
Pitt defensive back Cruce Brookins looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Greg Smith pulls in an interception
North Caroline defensive back Greg Smith pulls in an interception against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Carson Kent makes a move
Pitt tight end Carson Kent runs up the field while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on while facing North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Jelani Thurman runs up the field
North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman runs up the field against Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Holden Geriner takes a snap
Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner takes a snap against North Carolina on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Billy Edwards Jr. struggling to hear the play call
North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. struggles to hear his in-helmet audio while facing Pitt on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Holden Geriner brought down by Donovan Hoilette Jr.
Pitt quarterback Holden Geriner is tackled by North Carolina defensive end Donovan Hoilette Jr. on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Lavell Wright sheds a tackle
Pitt running back La'Vell Wright tries to shed a tackle from North Carolina defensive back Tre Miller on Oct. 10th, 2026 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.