Meghan Schiller
Meghan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She's thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting at the station she grew up watching.
Previously, she anchored and reported at the ABC station in Savannah, Georgia.
Meghan is from the South Hills and grew up in Baldwin-Whitehall. She attended Carnegie Mellon University and studied Vocal Performance and English.
Meghan's love of singing, and her Irish heritage, landed her the title of Pittsburgh's "Miss Smiling Irish Eyes." As the queen of the St. Patrick's Day parade, she appeared as a guest on KDKA's "Pittsburgh Today Live." After the show, Meghan asked about internship opportunities — and the rest is history! Meghan then went on to pursue a Master's degree in Journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago.
Meghan enjoys singing in the choir, trying new restaurants, working out and spending time with her husband and two dogs Jameson and Bailey.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: October 2017
- Hometown: Pittsburgh
- Alma Mater: Carnegie Mellon University and Northwestern University
FAVORITES
- Music: Jazz, Top 40s, Country, Pop (really everything with a good beat)
- Movie: The Sound of Music, The American President
- TV Show: Shark Tank
- Book: The Help, Calling Me Home
- Hobbies: Singing, Crossfit
- Sports Team: Penguins
- Food: Italian
- Local Restaurant: Senti Restaurant in Lawrenceville
- Sport/Exercise: Crossfit, Barre, Sculpt Yoga, Cycle
- Historical Figure: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Robert "Switch" Joyce (my grandfather)
- Quote: "A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures."
- Word: Joy
- Vacation Spot: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Holiday: Christmas (but Christmas Eve is my favorite day)
- Guilty Pleasure: Watching reality TV or ordering "pop" at a restaurant
- Planet: Earth (But I may be biased because it's the only one I've been to)
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Twitter (but really, Instagram)
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call
- Mac or PC? Mac
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Plastic
- Morning Person or Night Person? Morning Person
- East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
