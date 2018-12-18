Meghan Schiller KDKA-TV

Meghan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She's thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting at the station she grew up watching.

Previously, she anchored and reported at the ABC station in Savannah, Georgia.

Meghan is from the South Hills and grew up in Baldwin-Whitehall. She attended Carnegie Mellon University and studied Vocal Performance and English.

Meghan's love of singing, and her Irish heritage, landed her the title of Pittsburgh's "Miss Smiling Irish Eyes." As the queen of the St. Patrick's Day parade, she appeared as a guest on KDKA's "Pittsburgh Today Live." After the show, Meghan asked about internship opportunities — and the rest is history! Meghan then went on to pursue a Master's degree in Journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Meghan enjoys singing in the choir, trying new restaurants, working out and spending time with her husband and two dogs Jameson and Bailey.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2017

October 2017 Hometown: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Alma Mater: Carnegie Mellon University and Northwestern University

FAVORITES

Music: Jazz, Top 40s, Country, Pop (really everything with a good beat)

Jazz, Top 40s, Country, Pop (really everything with a good beat) Movie: The Sound of Music, The American President

The Sound of Music, The American President TV Show: Shark Tank

Shark Tank Book: The Help, Calling Me Home

The Help, Calling Me Home Hobbies: Singing, Crossfit

Singing, Crossfit Sports Team: Penguins

Penguins Food: Italian

Italian Local Restaurant: Senti Restaurant in Lawrenceville

Senti Restaurant in Lawrenceville Sport/Exercise: Crossfit, Barre, Sculpt Yoga, Cycle

Crossfit, Barre, Sculpt Yoga, Cycle Historical Figure: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Favorite Pennsylvanian: Robert "Switch" Joyce (my grandfather)

Robert "Switch" Joyce (my grandfather) Quote: "A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures."

"A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures." Word: Joy

Joy Vacation Spot: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Holiday: Christmas (but Christmas Eve is my favorite day)

Christmas (but Christmas Eve is my favorite day) Guilty Pleasure: Watching reality TV or ordering "pop" at a restaurant

Watching reality TV or ordering "pop" at a restaurant Planet: Earth (But I may be biased because it's the only one I've been to)

THIS OR THAT