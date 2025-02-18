Jessica Riley
Jessica is proud to be a part of the KDKA team joining in January 2025.
As a Steubenville, OH native, Pittsburgh was her go-to place growing up for sports, festivals, entertainment… you name it! Growing up on the banks of the Ohio River, KDKA luckily was on cable for her to watch growing up all the amazing people throughout the years.
Prior to Pittsburgh, Jessica began her career at WTOV9 in Steubenville. She spent three years working as a reporter, producer and anchor. During her time, she covered breaking news, crime, community events and national events. She was awarded as a Community Champion GOLD Gala recipient by the Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation for her involvement with the public.
She is a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. During her college years, she was a part of the Emmy award-winning WVU News team during the COVID-19 pandemic as a health reporter and anchor.
When she is not out telling stories, Jessica loves to grab a coffee, watch true crime documentaries and spend time with her family and friends.
VITALS
Joined KDKA: January 2025
Hometown: Steubenville, OH
Alma Mater: West Virginia University
FAVORITES
Music: Hip-hop, Classic Rock – But Siri please play "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" by Paul Anka
Movie: The Conjuring, A Bronx Tale, The Wizard of Oz or Prisoners
TV Show: American Horror Story and Forensic Files
Book: Scary Stories to tell in the Dark
Food: Crab legs
Local Restaurant: Fiori's – Specifically the original in Brookline
Hidden PA Gem: Moraine State Park/Lake Arthur (I love to fish)
Sport/Exercise: Weightlifting
Historical Figure: Leonardo da Vinci or Albert Einstein
Favorite Pennsylvanian: Andy Warhol
Quote: "I think therefore I am."
Word: Bamboozle
Vacation Spot: Aruba
Holiday: Halloween
Planet: Earth
THIS OR THAT
Facebook or Twitter? Facebook. The comment section is always entertaining
Cats or Dogs? I love all cats, and it hurts my heart that I can't save them all
Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
Comedy or Tearjerker? Personally, I love a scary movie, but a good tearjerker is always needed.
Phone Call or Text? Text
Mac or PC? Mac
Coffee or Tea? ICED COFFEE… ANY SEASON
Paper or Plastic? Paper
Morning Person or Night Person? Morning
East Coast or West Coast? East Coast
Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars