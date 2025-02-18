Jessica Riley

Jessica is proud to be a part of the KDKA team joining in January 2025.

As a Steubenville, OH native, Pittsburgh was her go-to place growing up for sports, festivals, entertainment… you name it! Growing up on the banks of the Ohio River, KDKA luckily was on cable for her to watch growing up all the amazing people throughout the years.

Prior to Pittsburgh, Jessica began her career at WTOV9 in Steubenville. She spent three years working as a reporter, producer and anchor. During her time, she covered breaking news, crime, community events and national events. She was awarded as a Community Champion GOLD Gala recipient by the Ja'Quan Lavender Foundation for her involvement with the public.

She is a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. During her college years, she was a part of the Emmy award-winning WVU News team during the COVID-19 pandemic as a health reporter and anchor.

When she is not out telling stories, Jessica loves to grab a coffee, watch true crime documentaries and spend time with her family and friends.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: January 2025

Hometown: Steubenville, OH

Alma Mater: West Virginia University

FAVORITES

Music: Hip-hop, Classic Rock – But Siri please play "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" by Paul Anka

Movie: The Conjuring, A Bronx Tale, The Wizard of Oz or Prisoners

TV Show: American Horror Story and Forensic Files

Book: Scary Stories to tell in the Dark

Food: Crab legs

Local Restaurant: Fiori's – Specifically the original in Brookline

Hidden PA Gem: Moraine State Park/Lake Arthur (I love to fish)

Sport/Exercise: Weightlifting

Historical Figure: Leonardo da Vinci or Albert Einstein

Favorite Pennsylvanian: Andy Warhol

Quote: "I think therefore I am."

Word: Bamboozle

Vacation Spot: Aruba

Holiday: Halloween

Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT

Facebook or Twitter? Facebook. The comment section is always entertaining

Cats or Dogs? I love all cats, and it hurts my heart that I can't save them all

Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles

Comedy or Tearjerker? Personally, I love a scary movie, but a good tearjerker is always needed.

Phone Call or Text? Text

Mac or PC? Mac

Coffee or Tea? ICED COFFEE… ANY SEASON

Paper or Plastic? Paper

Morning Person or Night Person? Morning

East Coast or West Coast? East Coast

Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars