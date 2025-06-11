Zicam nasal swabs, Orajel teething swabs recalled nationwide over potential fungal contamination

Check your medicine cabinet — Zicam nasal swabs and Orajel baby teething swabs are being recalled due to potential microbial contamination, according to federal health officials.

In an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the brands' manufacturer, voluntarily issued the recall after the potential contamination was discovered, which was identified as fungi in the cotton swab components of the products.

The recalled products include all lots of Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs (with UPC 732216301205), all lots of Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs (UPC 732216301656) and all lots of Orajel Baby Teething Swabs (UPC 310310400002). All other Zicam and Orajel products are not affected by this recall, the FDA said.

The Zicam and Orajel recall includes Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs, the FDA said. FDA

Consumers with any recalled products should stop using them immediately, the FDA advised.

Swabs with microbial contamination can present significant health and safety risks, including serious and life-threatening blood infections, the agency added. The highest risk is among children and people with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions.

So far, no serious adverse events have been reported in connection to the recalled products.

For a full refund, visit www.churchdwightrecall.com or call (800) 981-4710.