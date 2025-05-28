If these items are in your medicine cabinet, it's time to throw them away. Here's how to do it safely.

Here's your friendly reminder not to overlook your medicine cabinet in your cleaning routine.

Just like food, medications and supplements can expire, meaning the products hiding out in your home may not be as safe or effective as you think.

"It's easy for expired medication to go unnoticed because people aren't always in the habit of proactively checking their medication's expiration dates," Stacia Woodcock, pharmacist and pharmacy editor at health care company GoodRx, told CBS News. "Ultimately it doesn't matter when you do your check-in as long as you do it regularly."

Does expired medicine still work?

Woodcock doesn't recommend taking medication after it's expired.

"Expiration dates indicate how long a medication is guaranteed to do what it's designed to do safely. And they aren't arbitrary — expiration dates are determined through clinical studies to help ensure medication safety," she said.

After an expiration date, medications can become less potent or even contaminated with bacteria.

This could become dangerous in certain situations, Woodcock explained. For example, if someone has an asthma attack, taking an expired medication could prevent them from getting an effective dose.

"That's why it's much better to proactively review your medications and make sure they're always safe and up-to-date," she said.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agrees taking expired medications carries certain health risks, the agency also recognizes, in some cases, "testing has shown that certain properly stored medical products can be used beyond their labeled expiration date if they retain their stability."

Some research has also shown certain medications can still be safe to take even if the potency has decreased.

"It's true the effectiveness of a drug may decrease over time, but much of the original potency still remains even a decade after the expiration date," a 2019 study noted, adding there are some exceptions including insulin, liquid antibiotics and nitroglycerin, which is often used for chest pain.

The Cleveland Clinic suggests keeping a few things in mind if you are considering taking an expired medication, including the type of drug.

"Taking some expired ibuprofen for a headache is probably OK. But using expired insulin for diabetes or nitroglycerin for angina is a different story," the clinic says.

The format of the drug is also important since liquid medications like eye drops, ear drops and antibiotics tend to grow bacteria more easily than solid pills, the clinic adds. And, the date of expiration should also considered.

"Medicine that expired last week is different from one that expired months ago. The longer it's been expired, the more likely it isn't any good," the clinic says.

For serious health conditions and prescription drugs, it's best to ask your health care provider for guidance.

Where should you store medication?

To keep medication in the best shape, store them somewhere cool and dry.

"Contrary to the name, the bathroom medicine cabinet is actually a terrible place to keep medications," Woodcock said. "A kitchen cabinet or pantry is a much better option."

If they aren't stored properly, medications can go bad before their expiration date, Woodcock warned.

"So if the color, texture, or smell seems off, it's best not to take it," she said. "I also recommend storing medications out of reach from children and pets to avoid accidental ingestion."

Can you use expired sunscreen?

Sunscreen, a skin protection staple, also shouldn't be used after its expiration. While you may not consider it a medicine, it's important to dispose of it after the date listed due to effectiveness, according to the FDA.

The FDA requires sunscreens to remain at its original strength for at least three years. So, if a sunscreen product doesn't have an expiration date, consider it expired three years after purchase.

For storage, the FDA also recommends not exposing sunscreen containers to direct sun.

Can you flush expired medications?

"The best way to dispose of expired or unwanted medication is at a medication-take-back location," Woodcock said, adding many pharmacies and health care facilities have drop boxes for expired meds.

Some medication can also be flushed down the toilet, but only if it's on the FDA's flush list, Woodcock added.

"If you don't have a take-back location nearby, you can dispose of your medication in your household garbage. But you should remove it from the bottle and mix it with coffee grounds or kitty litter," she said, which also follows the FDA's guidance on disposal. "And be sure to remove any labels with personal information too."

Medicine cabinet essentials

If you need to restock your first aid after your cleaning spree, Woodcock suggested a few essentials to have on hand at home:

First aid kit: This includes things like bandages, ice packs, antibiotic ointment and an ace bandage, which Woodcock said are "key items to have on hand."

Back-up supplies: "If you're living with a chronic medical condition such as asthma, severe allergies, diabetes or epilepsy, prioritize replenishing the meds you would need in an emergency situation, like inhalers, glucose tablets or epipens," she added.

Other essentials: Over-the-counter pain reliever and basic cough and cold products can also be helpful to have on hand, she said.