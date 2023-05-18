Watch CBS News
Zelienople restaurant responds to backlash over drag show

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Zelienople restaurant is receiving backlash after announcing it'll be hosting a drag show this weekend.

The owners of Burgh'ers Brewing say they've been getting hate messages online and over the phone but the show will go on in front of a sold-out crowd. 

The ticketed private event was announced several weeks ago and ever since, the owners say they have been bombarded with hateful messages from people in the community.

The owners say they are surprised at the outrage because they held the same event at their Lawrenceville location recently without issue. 

However, they say they're also garnering support for the show from pastors and neighboring cities' mayors. They say this intimidation tactic to force them to cancel isn't working.

"I think the backlash is based in a place of hate in their heart and it's to exclude our LGBTQ community and that's not who we are. We accept everyone," said co-owner Neil Glausier. 

