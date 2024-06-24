Zach Bryan picked a Pittsburgh bar to preview his new album. We now know if he will stop by.

Luke Combs on his new album "Fathers & Sons" Luke Combs on his new album "Fathers & Sons" 07:55

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brillobox said that country music star Zach Bryan will not be stopping by during its album preview sessions this week.

Last week, Bryan selected more than 20 bars across the country to preview his new album, "The Great American Bar Scene," and the bar in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood made the list. In Bryan's original post, he said he would, "be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya'll" while the bars play songs from the new album.

In a post on Instagram, Brillobox said as of Monday, Bryan is not coming to the bar "anytime this week."

"No idea if we will see him in the future," Brillobox's post said.

The bar has preview sessions for "The Great American Bar Scene" on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, according to a post on Instagram.

Bryan, a Navy veteran from Oklahoma, performed at PPG Paints Arena in March. Over the weekend, Bryan headlined Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio.

"OHIO THAT WAS A REALLY BEAUTIFUL TWO DAYS, THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS, GONNA GO NAP FOR TWO DAYS," Bryan posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.