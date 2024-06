Luke Combs on his new album "Fathers & Sons" In less than a decade, Luke Combs has topped Billboard's country airplay chart 17 times, and was named Entertainer of the Year twice by the Country Music Association. He talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his latest album, "Fathers & Sons," which was inspired by his two young sons, and was also an opportunity to pay tribute to his father, Chester Combs.