West Mifflin leaders end meeting without decision on condemning Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin leaders wrapped up their meeting without making a decision on whether to condemn the Century III Mall.

At Wednesday's meeting, a structural engineer who saw the mall on June 6 said part of the structure is in imminent danger of collapse. He said it's dilapidated and distressed and water is leaking through the roof.

A code enforcement officer said an inspection last week found evidence of vandalism, mold and areas where trespassers can enter.

The West Mifflin chief of police told KDKA-TV conditions are so bad he will only let his officers enter under life or death circumstances.