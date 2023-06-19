YouTuber, 3 others charged with breaking into former Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Charges were filed against four people who police say broke into the former Century III Mall.

The West Mifflin police chief said his department charged three Ohio men, one a YouTuber who filmed the crime and admitted to breaking in, and a Clairton man who was also allegedly exploring the mall that day with an unidentified woman.

Police say 23-year-old Brody Lones of New Lexington, Ohio, and his two friends, 27-year-old Christopher Cross and 22-year-old Drake Pierce, drove to Century III Mall in late May, broke in through a door that led into the Old Navy store and then started shooting video once inside.

At one point, police say Brody Lones shot a video of Christopher Cross shooting mall decorations with a bow and arrow. Then Lones allegedly videotaped Drake Pierce throwing objects from the upper floor to the lower floors.

The trio ran into a man and a woman who police say also entered the mall illegally. On June 4, police say Lones posted the video on his YouTube video channel Exploring with Brody. Someone saw the video and reported it to West Mifflin police.

During the investigation, detectives identified a man from Clairton the trio encountered. Detectives got a warrant and the suspect turned himself in.

As for the Ohio men, police are trying to locate them.

"They are going to be charged with criminal trespass, which is a felony 3 and simple trespassing, which is a misdemeanor," said West Mifflin Police Chief Greg McCulloch.

"We are first going to try and contact them, let themselves turn themselves in. If not, we are going to contact the sheriff's department in Ohio. We already have approval for extradition," McCulloch said.

Earlier this month, a teenager fell through the roof of the mall and was hospitalized. The chief says since then, he's been charged with trespassing.