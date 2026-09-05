Pittsburgh youth football league hands down punishments after on-field brawl between coaches

Following a video that captured an on-field brawl between coaches during a youth football game in Pittsburgh in late August, the Steel City Youth Football League announced punishments for those involved.

In a statement, the league said those punished "will remain nameless to protect privacy and respect the process."

The league announced that one person has been banned for life from coaching, participating, and attending any events.

Two people have been banned for the remainder of the 2026 season.

One person has been banned from attending all events for four weeks, and another person has been banned for five weeks.

In total, three people have been banned from coaching for life, and three have been banned from coaching for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, two people have received warnings from the league or their home organization.

Finally, both Carlynton and Keystone Oaks have been placed on probation for the remainder of the season.

"The [Steel City Youth Football League] stands with its officiating crews and continues to maintain their zero-tolerance policy for racism, discrimination, harassment, or unsportsmanlike conduct of any kind," the league said in a statement. "Youth sports must serve as an inclusive, fair, and welcoming space where every child - regardless of race, background, or identity - can participate free from hate or hostility."

Earlier this week, charges were filed against three of the coaches involved in the brawl.

DeQuay Canton, a coach for Carlynton, was charged with a misdemeanor, while two of the Keystone Oaks coaches, Joseph Kubiak and Frank McGrath, were charged with summary charges.