Charges filed following dramatic brawl between youth football coaches in Pennsylvania

The Carnegie police chief confirmed to KDKA-TV on Thursday morning that charges will be filed against the youth football coaches who were caught on camera fighting on the field.

Over the weekend, during a football game between third- and fourth-grade players in the Steel City Youth Football League, a coach from Carlynton was seen yelling and throwing his arms out before going face-to-face with another man from the Keystone Oaks team.

Now, charges have been filed in the fight.

DeQuay Canton, the offensive coach with Carlynton, is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct as well as a summary charge of harassment.

Meanwhile, two of the Keystone Oaks coaches, Joseph Kubiak and Frank McGrath, are facing one summary charge each of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Canton acted aggressively toward Coach McGrath, and as the two met up near the play, McGrath pushed Canton twice, which led Canton to swat his arms off of him. As people yelled for Canton to get off the field, Canton allegedly continued to swing his arms.

Once Coach Kubiak came into the scrum, he ran at Canton, and Canton leg-tackled him, taking him to the ground. Kubiak was then seen throwing punches toward Canton. Canton hit Kubiak with a punch while he was on the ground.

On Monday, Canton spoke with KDKA-TV and said several of his players came up to him in tears during the game, claiming they had been called racial slurs by opposing players. He said he asked the referees to look into it and ultimately lost his cool.

The Steel City Youth Football League said it has indefinitely suspended both coaches as they investigate the situation.