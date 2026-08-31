Video shows dramatic brawl between youth football coaches during game in Pennsylvania

Video shows youth football coaches from Carlynton and Keystone Oaks fighting on the field during a game over the weekend.

Ryan Crux, a parent from Carlynton, recorded video of the fight, which happened this weekend as the third and fourth grade players stood on the field and watched as the chaotic scene unfolded. The teams are a part of the Steel City Youth Football League.

The video appears to show a coach from Carlynton yelling and throwing his arms out before he goes face to face with another man from the Keystone Oaks team. The two make contact, with the Carlynton coach belly bumping the man, who pushes him back.

A referee throws a flag and tries to keep the players away as more adults come onto the field, including a woman who tells the Carlynton coach to leave. The video appears to show the Carlynton coach smacking her arm down and then tackling another man who approached him.

That man appears to throw punches from the ground before breaking free as other adults tackle the Carlynton coach. That is when the video ends.

The 24-year-old coach from Carlynton talked to KDKA-TV on Monday. He said several of his players came up to him in tears after being called racial slurs by players on the other team during the game.

He said after asking the referee multiple times to look into it, he lost his cool.

The Steel City Youth Football League has indefinitely suspended both coaches while it investigates. The league said it will review video footage, referee reports and witness statements.