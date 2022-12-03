Watch CBS News
Youth choirs, bands performing in Downtown Pittsburgh throughout holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Remember to support budding musicians in Allegheny County's annual holiday music program.

Local school choirs and bands will be performing on weekdays throughout Dec. 22 on the grand staircase of the Allegheny County Courthouse.

It will be from noon until 1:30 p.m.

If you're downtown on Monday, make to check out the tunes from the Keystone Oaks School District.

