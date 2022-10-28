Watch CBS News
Your Next Click: New-look X-Games set to return in January

By Heather Abraham

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple of months ahead of the X-Games, there's some big news about what could be coming with new owners in place.

The X-Games have been around since the mid-90's. They were started by ESPN and featured extreme sports like snowboarding, skateboarding, BMX, and more.

News came out this week that there's a new owner, MSP Sports Capital, and a new CEO for the games.

According to The Verge, the new owners are looking at broadcasting on multiple platforms like YouTube and Twitch in addition to TV. 

But perhaps the biggest news is that the owners may throw "gaming" into the mix.

The X-Games have created a platform for athletes to compete where that space hadn't existed previously.

As the esports world continues to rapidly grow, it will be interesting to see if this comes to fruition. 

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is joining the new team as brand stewart.

The games are set to kick off in Aspen, CO from January 27 through January 29.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:01 AM

