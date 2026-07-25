Young eagle dies from "catastrophic" injuries after likely getting hit by train in Beaver County

A young eagle died after it was likely hit by a train in Beaver County, a wildlife rescue said.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center said the eagle, which had recently fledged its nest at Big Rock Park in New Brighton, was spotted struggling in the water on July 19 by local photographers and park visitors. Noticing the eagle was in distress, they worked with a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer to catch it and take it to the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Saegertown, Crawford County, for emergency care.

The wildlife center said the young eagle underwent a full medical evaluation when it arrived, but "the results were not what anyone had hoped for."

"The eagle had sustained catastrophic injuries, including irreversible spinal damage," the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post. "Based on the nature of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding its admission, it is suspected that the eagle was struck by a train. The Tamarack team made the difficult, but compassionate, decision to give this eagle peace."

The wildlife center said while the young eagle couldn't be saved, efforts from multiple people and groups made it possible to get the young eagle prompt medical attention and compassionate care.

Big Rock Park, along the Beaver River, is a popular spot for people to come and watch the eagles nesting there.

"We are grateful to everyone who played a role in giving this young eagle every possible chance," the wildlife center wrote. "Our thoughts are with all who watched and loved this eagle. May its spirit forever fly free."

It's been a difficult season for eagle watchers, as both eaglets in the nest in Pittsburgh's Glen Hazel neighborhood died from suspected bird flu. However, the lows have been met by highs, as three eaglets fledged the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant, including Hutch, who got some help from Tamarack Wildlife Center after he swallowed a fishhook.