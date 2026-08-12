RV park scrambles to move campers after Yough River floods dozens of sites

Video from Ohiopyle shows the Youghiogheny River overflowing after heavy rain and storms, causing many of the trails and campgrounds to wash out and close.

Rain on Tuesday morning caused the Yough River to rise to 12.3 feet in Connellsville, into Yough River Park. Water coming into the park isn't new, but this time it came quickly and in a short amount of time. New Haven Hose Company Fire Chief Jeff Layton says there was no flooding reported in any homes, but there was some damage to the park.

Not far away in Dunbar Township, there was flooding at the Blue Canoe RV Resort Tuesday morning. General manager Terri Todak shared pictures showing about 40 sites underwater. They relocated more than two dozen campers within 30 minutes.

Several campsites at the Blue Canoe RV Resort in Dunbar Township flooded. (Photo provided by Terri Todak)

"The river came up rather fast," Todak said. "We had to move about 30 campers in about 30 minutes and get everybody out safely. Great staff. Everyone came in and pitched in and got everybody moved to safety."

Todak said there's not too much damage, just some debris from the river and silt and mud.

"But other than that, we lost a couple of pieces of polywood furniture; that is it," Todak said, adding it was a big relief damage wasn't worse.

In the meantime, Layton says he and his crews are keeping a watchful eye for any potential flooding.

"Stay tuned to your weather and take the weather announcements serious if they are calling for warnings and watches," Layton said.

"If you live along the river, you know when it's time to go and when it's time to stay," Layton added.