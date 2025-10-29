Man wanted in 2022 Pennsylvania murder arrested in Massachusetts

A fugitive wanted in connection with a 2022 homicide in York County, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Elieze Guilamo, 24, was taken into custody on Tuesday in Revere, a city north of Boston, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release. Guilamo, also known as Eliezer Severino-Guilamo, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting in September 2022

Authorities said the York City Police Department requested help from the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force to find the 24-year-old man.

"The MPAFTF and the York City Police Department in PA worked collaboratively and provided investigative information to the USMS District of Massachusetts Fugitive Task Force (MAFTF), as GUILAMO was believed to be in Massachusetts," the news release said.

Guilamo was also charged in Massachusetts as a fugitive from justice. He will be arraigned in Massachusetts pending his extradition back to Pennsylvania, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not release more information on the shooting in York County. It was also not immediately clear when Guilamo would be returned to Pennsylvania.